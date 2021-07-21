Too risky to vote?

Moseneke recommends poll be moved from October to February citing Covid-19 concerns

The October 27 municipal elections will likely be postponed following a warning by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke that going to the polls would fly in the face of the government’s Covid-19 mitigation efforts.



Moseneke, roped in by the IEC to investigate whether free and fair elections were possible while SA was still battling Covid-19, has recommended the polls be postponed to February. ..