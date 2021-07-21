Pressure mounts for prosecution of suspected killers of ‘Cradock Four’

The Apartheid-era Victims Family Group has thrown its weight behind a recent court application to order the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute the suspected killers of the Cradock Four.



Four activists who later became known as the Cradock Four — Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli — were murdered on June 27 1985, but no-one was ever prosecuted...