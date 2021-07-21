News

Meet the generation leading the vaccine charge

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 21 July 2021

Described as the generation that does not “sit back and wait for the grass to grow under their feet”, the 35- to 49-year age bracket led the charge when it came to receiving their Covid-19 jabs.

Within the first 48 hours of the registration process opening on Wednesday night last week, more than 1.5-million people in the age category registered, smashing any previous record straight out of the ballpark...

