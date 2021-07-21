Meet the generation leading the vaccine charge
Described as the generation that does not “sit back and wait for the grass to grow under their feet”, the 35- to 49-year age bracket led the charge when it came to receiving their Covid-19 jabs.
Within the first 48 hours of the registration process opening on Wednesday night last week, more than 1.5-million people in the age category registered, smashing any previous record straight out of the ballpark...
