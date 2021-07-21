Lucky Lekgwathi says his restaurant was looted by his friends: ‘It’s people who know me’

Former Orlando Pirates star Lucky Lekgwathi said on Tuesday some of the looters who destroyed his Grootman restaurant in Kliptown, Soweto were his friends.

He made the revelation during a discussion with Gauteng premier David Makhura about the recent unrest and destruction in the province.

Lekgwathi said he received a call from the centre manager last week to alert him to looting in the area.

“I got a call that they are looting in Kliptown. I didn’t go because he said they were not looting at our centre. But after a few hours, he called again and said they were looting at our centre.

“When I arrived, there was nothing inside the shop. It was sad because some of them are our friends, people who know me,” he said.