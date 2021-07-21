'He left Joburg in a private jet' before arrest: Ex-DJ Ngizwe Mchunu kept in custody for now on incitement rap

Former radio DJ Ngizwe Mchunu made a brief appearance before the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday on a charge of incitement to commit public violence, before he was remanded in custody until next Wednesday for a formal bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said Mchunu allegedly made utterances during a press conference in Johannesburg, and these amounted to incitement to commit public violence.

Mchunu, a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, left police headquarters in Durban in handcuffs on Monday and was transported to Johannesburg to face charges.

“We will be opposing bail. When he heard he was wanted by law enforcement, he allegedly left Joburg through a private jet,” Mhaga said.