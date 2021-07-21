Hawks have no knowledge of Lungisa ‘interrogation’
While former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has been charged with breaking Covid-19 regulations, the Hawks say there is no record of him being interrogated by their officers on Monday night.
Lungisa launched a stinging attack on “organs of the state” on Tuesday, saying he was interrogated by members of the Hawks for allegedly being behind a plot to topple the government. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.