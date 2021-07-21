Hawks have no knowledge of Lungisa ‘interrogation’

While former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has been charged with breaking Covid-19 regulations, the Hawks say there is no record of him being interrogated by their officers on Monday night.



Lungisa launched a stinging attack on “organs of the state” on Tuesday, saying he was interrogated by members of the Hawks for allegedly being behind a plot to topple the government. ..