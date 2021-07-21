Gqeberha bookkeeper granted bail for tax fraud

Bookkeeper facing several​ allegations of tax fraud was granted R10,000 bail by the magistrate's court in Gqeberha after a brief appearance on Tuesday.

Linda Labuschagne, 43, was arrested on Monday.

It is alleged that during the period bet­ween 2017 and 2020, Labuschagne was employed as a bookkeeper in BVSA Tax Consultancy Firm and DP Wealth Tax Consultancy re­spectively.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said she allegedly mis­appropriated funds to the amount of more than R2.4m — more than R1.7m of that from the BVSA and more than R680​,000 from DP Wealth.

“She is reported to have orchestrated the transactions by pro­viding clients from both companies with bank accounts purpor­ting to be those of Sars whereas they were hers,” Mgolodela said.

He said the Tax Consultancy firms on receiving complaints​ from the­ir clients for unpaid tax returns decided to lodge complaints about probing by Gqeberha Serious Comm­ercial Crime Investi­gation team which led to her subsequent arrest.

“The matter is remanded to 2 August 2021 at Gqeberha magistrate court,” Mgolodela

The Provincial Head Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commen­ded the Gqeberha Ser­ious Commercial Crime Investigation te­am for the breakthro­ugh in the matter.

​HeraldLIVE