Gqeberha bookkeeper granted bail for tax fraud
Bookkeeper facing several allegations of tax fraud was granted R10,000 bail by the magistrate's court in Gqeberha after a brief appearance on Tuesday.
Linda Labuschagne, 43, was arrested on Monday.
It is alleged that during the period between 2017 and 2020, Labuschagne was employed as a bookkeeper in BVSA Tax Consultancy Firm and DP Wealth Tax Consultancy respectively.
Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said she allegedly misappropriated funds to the amount of more than R2.4m — more than R1.7m of that from the BVSA and more than R680,000 from DP Wealth.
“She is reported to have orchestrated the transactions by providing clients from both companies with bank accounts purporting to be those of Sars whereas they were hers,” Mgolodela said.
He said the Tax Consultancy firms on receiving complaints from their clients for unpaid tax returns decided to lodge complaints about probing by Gqeberha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team which led to her subsequent arrest.
“The matter is remanded to 2 August 2021 at Gqeberha magistrate court,” Mgolodela
The Provincial Head Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the Gqeberha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for the breakthrough in the matter.
HeraldLIVE
