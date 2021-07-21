Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Nelson Mandela Bay

Hundreds of new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Nelson Mandela Bay.

On Tuesday, the metro recorded 348 new cases, pushing the number of active cases to 2,435 with Kariega recording the most active cases at 269.

According to the statistics, Despatch, Schauderville and Gelvandale are the only three other areas with cases surpassing the 100 mark, with 178, 137 and 112, respectively.

At least 3,290 people have succumbed to the virus while 63,648 have recovered.

And while millions across the country are expected to line up for the jab, authorities caution against getting the vaccine too soon after recovering from a bout of Covid-19.

The ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines advises at least a four-week waiting period between the end of isolation and taking the vaccine.

In an effort to inoculate as many people as possible, the health department has announced that vaccination sites will also be opened at weekends.

HeraldLIVE