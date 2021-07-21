Convicted murderer Leunberg ‘a polite, quiet guy who shows empathy’
A polite, quiet and reserved person who appeared obsessed with details and someone who shows empathy.
This is how a clinical psychologist described convicted murderer Jens Leunberg...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.