Nelson Mandela Bay reaches peak of Covid-19 third wave

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says Nelson Mandela Bay has reached the peak of the Covid-19 third wave.

Mabuyane said at a press conference on Tuesday that the metro had peaked at 600 new cases a day.

Mabuyane also announced the provincial health department had appointed former Frere Hospital CEO Dr Rolene Wagner as the new health boss, effective from August 1.

“The burden of Covid-19 is still prevalent in our province,” Mabuyane said.

“The seven days’ moving average numbers seem to have peaked around 600 new cases per day in Nelson Mandela Bay, followed by Sarah Baartman at 200.

“The good news is that the speed at which cases increases in the metro has slowed down, resulting in the slowing down of active cases, which is a sign of our intervention.

“New cases in a week are less than the week before — a sign the epidemic has reached the peak,” Mabuyane said.

He said the province’s health capacity was much better now compared to the second wave.

The province recorded 5,606 new cases as of July 19.

Tuesday’s presser comes a day after health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth warned of a potential bed shortage for critical patients in the Bay.

Meth, who visited the metro on Monday, appealed to city bosses to reopen the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium isolation facility.

Former provincial health superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe, seconded by Bhisho to assist in the Bay’s Covid-19 response, said the metro had 109 critical care beds, of which 66 were occupied.

HeraldLIVE