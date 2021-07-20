Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels still sinking
Nelson Mandela Bay’s supply dams are continuing to dwindle with the latest overall capacity figure sinking to just 10.1% on Tuesday.
The percentage equates to 28,193 megalitres (Ml).
The Kouga, the largest dam supplying water to the Bay, was at 3.96% (4,987Ml) of its 125,910Ml capacity while Churchill Dam was sitting at 13.02% (4,589Ml) of its 35,240Ml capacity.
The Impofu Dam was at 14.3% (15,126Ml) of its 105,757Ml capacity and Groendal at 23.24% (2,705 Ml) of its total capacity of 11,638Ml, with Loerie at 25.97% (786Ml) of its 3,026Ml capacity.
Residents are encouraged to save water and report leaks on 080-0205-050.
For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.
