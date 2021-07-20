Nelson Mandela Bay call centre to be operational from 2pm
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has announced that services at its call centre are expected to resume on Tuesday at 2pm.
The facility has been fumigated in accordance with Covid-19 protocols, and it is safe for employees to return to work.
According to a statement issued by the municipality, a significant backlog is anticipated as a result of the centre’s temporary closure, and responses could take longer than usual.
Residents are urged to continue to email their queries to waterleaks@mandelametro.gov.za or use the municipal app, rather than calling.
The municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused.
