Man accused of raping stepdaughter stands trial 11 years on
Impregnated after allegedly being raped by her stepfather, a KwaNobuhle teen will finally have her day in court where she will face the man she claims started abusing her when she was only eight years old.
The girl, who by the age of 13 had given birth to a baby boy, confirmed to be that of her stepfather, also had to deal with the death of her mother. ..
