Kodwa thanks Gqeberha residents for not joining looting spree

State security deputy minister appeals to residents to remain on guard against lawlessness

With alleged instigators of the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng yet to be arrested, state security deputy minister Zizi Kodwa said on Monday it was important for the government and communities not to drop their guard.



Though the Eastern Cape was spared from the destruction and looting that took place in the two provinces last week, instigators might still be plotting to ensure other provinces were affected, he said. ..