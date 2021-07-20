Cap that! Mom and daughter graduate together at UCT

A promise that a Cape Town mother made to her daughters — that she will enrol at university with them — came to fruition in the past week when she attained her first qualification at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Alison Geduld, 49, was awarded a diploma in management practice at the same time her eldest daughter, Savannah Steyn, graduated with a BA in theatre and performance.

“I told them, ‘I’ll go back to school when you two are enrolled at university’,” said Geduld.

After completing high school, she enrolled for a diploma in marketing and sales at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology when it was still called Cape Technikon in 1991.

However, financial challenges meant she had to drop out after a year and find a job.