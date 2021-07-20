Armed men demand security contract from owners of looted Umlazi mall

“I committed to meeting them this week and they left.

“Two hours later, another bunch of machine-gun wielding guys arrived there. We thought they were the same guys, but it seems they are from a different forum.

“I'm actually too scared to go out there and meet them. I really don’t want to have to do business with them.

“My security company said they would attend the meeting as well.

“The minute you start any form of business with them, you are making them successful and legitimising their crime. You end up being forced to entertain them to prevent you from losing more money.”

Gould said the group claimed they could have prevented the wanton looting and damage to the centre had they been on guard.

“We are a shopping centre, we don’t want armed people on site otherwise shoppers could end up getting caught in the crossfire if there is an incident.”

Gould said he was unsure about what to do about the “business forums”.

“We will have to inspect the damage and speak to our insurance company and then start making decisions from there on what we are going to do.