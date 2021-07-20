Alarm bells over critical Covid beds

MEC calls for reopening of stadium isolation facility after sharp rise in Bay cases

As Covid-19 active cases continue soaring in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has warned of a potential bed shortage for critical patients.



Meth, who visited the metro on Monday, has now appealed to city bosses to reopen the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium isolation facility. ..