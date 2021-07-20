AFU granted R400,000 preservation order after Walmer drug bust

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) was on Tuesday granted an almost R400,000 preservation order by the high court in Gqeberha following a search and seizure operation at an alleged drug den in Walmer in June.



On June 24, various items including pieces of ivory, 16kgs of tik, thousands of mandrax, ecstasy and Stilpane tablets, 15kg of dagga, 13 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and money was confiscated from a house in Beethoven Avenue, Walmer Heights...