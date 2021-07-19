News

Woman dies after being hit by train in Despatch

Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter 19 July 2021

A 34-year-old woman died on Monday morning after being hit by a train near the Despatch railway station.

An inquest docket has been opened, according to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’
WATCH | That council 'water jug' brawl

Most Read