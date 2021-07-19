Woman dies after being hit by train in Despatch
A 34-year-old woman died on Monday morning after being hit by a train near the Despatch railway station.
An inquest docket has been opened, according to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge...
A 34-year-old woman died on Monday morning after being hit by a train near the Despatch railway station.
An inquest docket has been opened, according to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.