Windvogel school becomes vandals’ latest target
Ransacked classrooms, copper pipes ripped off the walls and schoolbooks and stationery stolen — this is what awaits Republiek Primary School pupils a week before their return to school.
Thieves tore through the Windvogel school at the weekend — another in a long line of schools to be targeted by opportunistic criminals in Nelson Mandela Bay. ..
