WATCH | Police recover looted goods including beds, electronic goods and mag wheels

By TimesLIVE - 19 July 2021
Police recovered thousands of rands worth of looted goods, including beds, electronic appliances and mag wheels, in and around Durban on Monday
Image: Lirandzu Themba

On Monday police recovered thousands of rands worth of items stolen from warehouses and retail stores in Durban during widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal last week. 

Police minister Bheki Cele, who was scheduled to visit Pietermaritzburg and malls in Durban, was delayed as police acted on tip-offs from community members on the whereabouts of stolen property in areas in and around the Durban CBD.

Some residents also heeded calls to voluntarily surrender stolen goods. 

This is a developing story.

