WATCH | 'Nothing can get us down if we work together': Prayer warriors unite at looted malls in Gauteng

Gospel songs and prayer have become a rallying force behind efforts to rebuild malls and shopping centres trashed by looters in Gauteng.

Prayer warriors gathered to pray and worship at Evaton Mall in Emfuleni and The Glen Shopping Centre in Johannesburg South to quell tensions.

At the Glen Shopping Centre on Sunday, scores of people and staff gathered to sing How Great is our God and the national anthem.

“We have lived through a tumultuous time last week. Amid everything, people feel overwhelmed and uncertain,” said marketing manager Prianka Singh.

“This has had a beautiful impact and it was phenomenal to see everyone joining in song and unity, showcasing our resilience as a rainbow nation and acting as a beacon of hope.

“We are grateful to our community, customers, tenants and staff for being evidence that #WeWillRise together.”