SIU welcomes dismissal of top health official for PPE tender irregularities

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday welcomed the dismissal of senior Gauteng health official, Thandy Pino for her involvement in the irregular award of personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts worth more than R330m.

The SIU last year investigated allegations of maladministration in the appointment of service providers by the department to supply PPE and related goods and services in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SIU said it was alleged Royal Bhaca Projects (Pty) Ltd was irregularly awarded a contract worth R125m from the Gauteng health department to supply PPE due to its director’s proximity to then health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Another allegation was that Ledla Structural Development, a company with links to Royal Bhaca, was appointed by the provincial health department to provide PPE for R139m.

It was also alleged that Beadica 423 cc was awarded a contract to supply PPE worth R68.5m by the provincial health department.