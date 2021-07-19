Residents, police and businesses join hands against unrest

PREMIUM

Hundreds of Nelson Mandela Bay residents took to the streets at the weekend in support of the “Not on Our Watch” movement, which saw different sectors of society banding together to prevent the looting and destruction of infrastructure seen in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal during the past week.



Various role players were mobilised by the Nelson Mandela Bay district executive community policing forum and the district business community policing board on Saturday to assure residents of Kariega and Nelson Mandela Bay that no looting or criminal activity in the Bay would be allowed...