Quirky animal cookbook on the horizon

A puppy chase through Walmer, a horse chomping dagga, runaway pigs, and a calf running amok around Greenshields Park.



These are just some of the wild adventures the staff and volunteers at Gqeberha’s Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) have got themselves into over the years, and soon the public will be able to read these and many other tales...