Prisoners to receive Covid jabs

The inoculation of inmates at various correctional centres across the country will officially start on Tuesday.

Justice and correctional services ministerial spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said there were 90 approved vaccination sites where inmates from across the country would receive their Covid-19 jabs during the course of the rest of the week.

Vaccinations for the majority of correctional services officials began on July 15.

“The department of correctional services has prioritised the vaccinations of all officials and inmates to ensure their protection and that of the public.

“Outbreaks of Covid-19 in correctional centres have the potential to spread to communities, hence the need to vaccinate both inmates and officials,” Phiri said.

“There is a high risk of inmates being exposed to Covid-19, due to the limitations of physical distancing in correctional facilities.”

Under level-4 lockdown regulations, visits from members of the public to correctional centres were prohibited due to the surge in positive cases.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola and acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will officially launch the correctional services vaccination rollout programme at the Johannesburg management area on Tuesday.

Lamola will also be vaccinated during the launch.

HeraldLIVE