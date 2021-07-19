Phoenix tuck shop writes off customers' debt to ease financial burden caused by unrest

A Durban tuck shop owner has written off about R8,000 worth of debt to allow her customers to “heal” and move forward financially after the unrest that swept through KwaZulu-Natal.

Jessica Shah owns the Bridgevale Tuck Shop in Phoenix, north of Durban, and was worried and restless after hearing that many shops had increased their prices as affected communities scrambled for basic food supplies after looting and violent protests.

Her customers often bought bread, milk, oil, rice, toilet rolls, flour and detergents on credit.

“When I woke up on July 15, I prayed and started going through the community group chats on Facebook and WhatsApp to update myself on the current situation ... [Then] I read posts where people spoke about the very shops and tuck-shops they had protected during the riots that were raising the price of food drastically. It saddened me,” Shah told TimesLIVE on Monday.