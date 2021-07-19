Kariega hospital staff halt services, demanding vacancies be filled
Angry workers at the provincial hospital in Kariega brought one floor to a standstill on Monday morning, demanding answers on when vacancies would be filled.
The workers, who marched to human resources manager Pierre Oosthuizen’s office, said vacancies had not been filled since 2018...
