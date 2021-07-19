Helping the needy — all in the name of Madiba
Offering up their time to help others in need, residents embraced the call to be part of the Nelson Mandela celebrations by giving back 67 minutes to make a difference.
From hosting soup kitchens for the needy, to collecting food and other donated items at activation sites around the city with the hope of making a difference in the lives of others, the worthy causes and collective effort was welcomed by many...
