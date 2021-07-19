Four burnt bodies - not 50 - found in torched KZN hardware store: SAPS

Police on Sunday dismissed reports that dozens of bodies had been found in a burnt-out store on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

One publication said on Sunday that 50 bodies were found in the hardware store in Mzimkhulu. There were also claims on social media the body count was up to 70.

According to the claims, the deaths took place during violent clashes and looting last week, with the store being burnt while looters were inside.

However, Col Brenda Muridili, commenting on behalf of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), said that the death figures were grossly exaggerated.

"On Thursday and Friday, four bodies were found at Bhejane Hardware in Mzimkhulu. An inquest docket was opened," she said.

TimesLIVE