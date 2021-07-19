Facts support gun owners' claim that SA is one of most homicidal countries

Gun Owners SA (Gosa) is correct in saying SA is one of the most homicidal countries in the world.

However, there is no available data to support Gosa's claim that firearms are stolen at 10 times the rate from the police than that from civilians, or what percentage of gun owners in the country are black Africans.

That's according to a report by Africa Check, after a number of claims made by Gosa, which opposes amendments to the Firearms Control Act.

The bill was published for comment on May 21.

One of the amendments in the bill seeks to remove self-defence as a valid reason for possessing a firearm.