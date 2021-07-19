Metro records 949 new active Covid cases

With the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sinking its teeth into every corner of the Eastern Cape, the Nelson Mandela Bay metro has reported 949 new active cases.

This brings the total number of active cases in the Bay to 2,523 as of July 18.

Kariega reported the highest number of positive cases at 299. It is the only area where the number of positive cases exceeds 200.

Kariega is followed by Despatch (195), Schauderville (130), Gelvandale (129) and Bethelsdorp (116).

Areas where there are more than 20, but less than 50, active cases are Bluewater Bay (25), Booysen Park (47), Central (39), Charlo (26), Helenvale (25), Kensington (41), Korsten (45), KwaNobuhle (47), Kwazakhele (31), Mount Pleasant (29), New Brighton (31), Newton Park (41), Parsons Hill (25), Parsons Vlei (23), Rosedale (34), Rowallan Park (27) and Zwide (43).

Daleview, Linkside, Kamma Heights and Greenacres all only have one positive case in each area.

To date, 63,016 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the metro, and 3,208 have died.

HeraldLIVE