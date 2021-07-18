Retired magistrates and prosecutors roped in to expedite unrest cases

“It is important to highlight that the directions also include special measures that will apply in respect of cases that arise from public violence, public disorder and looting which were witnessed in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and have spread to other parts of the country.”

Lamola said the “unrest cases” will be expedited.

“These measures include the compilation of a separate roll and designation of courts to ensure speedy trial of these cases, where it is expedient and necessary,” said Lamola.

“Where necessary, additional dedicated staff including from a pool of experienced retired magistrates and prosecutors, will be called upon in order to fast-track these cases where hundreds of arrests have already been effected.”