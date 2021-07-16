‘Not on our watch’ campaign for Nelson Mandela Bay

A convoy will travel from Kariega to Gqeberha on Saturday morning as part of a campaign against looting.

The mass mobilisation, under the banner “Not on our watch”, will meet at the Kariega town hall parking area at 8.15am.

The convoy will leave at 9am sharp.

The initiative will see members of the Crime Prevention Forum and bikers join forces.

Pamphlets calling for an end to the wanton destruction in parts of the country will also be handed out.

From the town hall, the convoy will travel to the KwaNobuhle shopping centre and then proceed to the Despatch mall.

Thereafter, it will travel to KwaDwesi shopping mall, then to Kenako mall, Cleary Park shopping centre, Hunters Retreat shopping centre, Walker Drive shopping centre, Pick n Pay Circular Drive, Pick n Pay hypermarket on William Moffat and finally to Greenacres shopping centre.

A truck will be used as a stage for all Crime Prevention Forum speakers and others wishing to say a few words.

The metro police will lead the procession.

