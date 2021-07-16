How the Eastern Cape was spared

Premier Oscar Mabuyane says he appealed to the taxi industry’s patriotism to protect businesses

It is 8am on Tuesday and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is about to appeal to the patriotic side of the taxi industry.



To his surprise, captains of the sector are logged into the Zoom meeting on time and are ready to hear what he, safety and security MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and provincial administration boss Mbulelo Sogoni have to say...