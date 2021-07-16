Government is hot on the trail of the instigators: Ramaphosa

The unrest that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was “quite clearly instigated”.

“All of these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated. There were people, who instigated it. Police have a line of sight of what was happening. We are after those people. We have identified some of them,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

However, he admitted that “we don’t know what their full intentions are”.

Ramaphosa landed on Friday morning in Durban, which has been ravaged by violent protests, vandalism and looting this week. However, he will not be visiting areas, such as the suburb of Phoenix, and the provincial capital, Pietermaritzburg, that have been most affected.

Ninety-five people have died in the province.