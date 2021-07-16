Former spy boss Thulani Dlomo is a free man for now, says lawyer

Former spy boss and ambassador to Japan Thulani Dlomo remains a free man after KwaZulu-Natal police told him there were no formal charges linking him to 12 alleged instigators behind the looting around the country.

Shortly after leaving the Durban Central police station on Friday evening, Dlomo’s lawyer, Philani Shangase, told the media that no formal complaint had been laid against his client.

“There is no evidence that has been brought to them [police] at this stage of any wrongdoing as alleged in the newspapers. As a result they cannot charge him with anything. So he is a free man for now,” said Shangase.

Earlier SABC TV showed Shangase and Dlomo entering the police station. He feared for his life and that of his family after allegations that he may have been one of the masterminds behind the chaotic scenes that played out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the past two weeks.

When Dlomo, a known ally of former president Jacob Zuma, was filmed with Shangase entering the station, it was not clear whether an arrest warrant had been issued on not.