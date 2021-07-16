China offers SA 10 million Sinovac doses as doubts grow over efficacy

China will make up to 10 million doses of its Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine available to SA.

Sinovac’s partner in SA, Centurion-based company Numolux Group, said on Friday the offer was thanks to good relations between SA and China built through Brics and the Forum on China-Africa co-operation.

However, it comes amid growing worldwide scepticism about Sinovac’s efficacy against the Delta variant of the coronavirus and responsible for nearly all new infections in SA.

Malaysia, which is also being ravaged by the Delta variant, said this week it would not order more Sinovac shots after using its existing supply.

Last week, Indonesia followed Turkey and the United Arab Emirates in saying it is considering offering a booster shot to health workers immunised with Sinovac after thousands tested positive for Covid-19 and some died.