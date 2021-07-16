All primary school children to return to class on August 2

All primary school pupils, as well as learners attending special education needs’ schools, will have to return to class on a daily basis from August 2.

This is according to the amended directions on the closing and re-opening of schools that were gazetted by basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday.

Schools will re-open for both primary and high school pupils on July 26 instead of the original date of July 19 after the recent announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to the latest directions, primary school teachers and those at special education needs’ schools will continue with teaching and learning for the week of July 26 to 30 using their existing timetable. But these teachers would have to use the week of July 26 “to finalise the preparations for the return to the traditional and daily attendance timetabling model on August 2”.

The gazette does not indicate the date for the daily return of all high school pupils. Since lockdown last year, most high school pupils have been following a rotational timetable which prevented all pupils from attending class daily.