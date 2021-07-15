Rioting and looting: fewer incidents being reported

Despite looting and damage to key infrastructure continuing on Wednesday night, the presidency says there are fewer incidents than before and more importantly — fewer incidents of violence.

But there is concern about potential food shortages and members of the public who have armed themselves to protect property.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said 208 incidents had been reported overnight, with 52 incidences of looting and vandalising of malls and shopping centres in Gauteng and 156 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ntshavheni said they had received positive reports that the deployment of additional law enforcement agencies “is starting to reap positive results as we are seeing less incidents of violence and looting reported”.

She said 5,000 members of the SANDF have already deployed on the ground.