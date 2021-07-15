‘It feels like judgment day is around the corner’

Gunshots and screams of terror have become part of day-to-day life in some parts of the country, where grocery store shelves are emptying and families have taken to rationing what little food they have left.



Some residents in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are lining up for hours to buy a loaf of bread, only to get to the front of the queue and be told there is nothing left...