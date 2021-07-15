Andre Rademan mourned by SA rugby fraternity

Elephants coach Peter de Villiers was among a host of rugby personalities who paid tribute to popular EP Rugby president Andre Rademan after he lost his battle against Covid-19 complications on Tuesday.



The 62-year-old, fondly known in the rugby fraternity as “Prez”, had been in intensive care for three weeks in an induced coma after testing positive for the virus more than a month ago...