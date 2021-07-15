Andre Rademan mourned by SA rugby fraternity
Elephants coach Peter de Villiers was among a host of rugby personalities who paid tribute to popular EP Rugby president Andre Rademan after he lost his battle against Covid-19 complications on Tuesday.
The 62-year-old, fondly known in the rugby fraternity as “Prez”, had been in intensive care for three weeks in an induced coma after testing positive for the virus more than a month ago...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.