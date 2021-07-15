Alleged murderer of elderly Walmer man denied bail
A woman accused of murdering an elderly Walmer man in June will have to stay behind bars after she was denied bail in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha.
Asheekha Abrahams, 28, accused of murdering Richard Adams, 87, in his First Avenue home, was considered unreliable as she had skipped a court appearance in a different matter...
