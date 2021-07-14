Shopping continues as normal at George malls
George police were on high alert and stationed an armoured vehicle at the Garden Route Mall on Tuesday morning following social media posts about possible protests in the area.
Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said posts about a march purportedly meant to have taken place from Thembalethu to a mall in the town were false. ..
