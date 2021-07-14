Opening of new Nelson Mandela Bay vaccine site delayed

A newly established vaccine centre launched in Gqeberha and aimed at accelerating a fast vaccine rollout, has had to shut its doors due to potential protest action.

In a statement issued by Momentum Metropolitan on Tuesday evening, the company said after consultations with security experts it was decided to close the site in Edward Street, Central, until further notice.

“Momentum Metropolitan is disappointed that it has had to make this decision that further delays the rollout of the vaccine, however, for the safety of all staff and clients, closure is necessary.

“We are committed to commencing services once the political unrest has eased and it is safe to do so.

“We will ensure that we keep clients updated on developments regarding the reopening of the Gqeberha vaccination centre,” the statement said.

The facility, reported to be one of the largest in the Eastern Cape, boasts a staff complement of 12 registered nurses, two pharmacists and 10 administrative staff.

The announcement of the centre came after Nelson Mandela Bay entered its third wave of Covid-19 infections.

At the time of the launch, Momentum chief executive Damian McHugh said the centre was set to vaccinate 1,000 people daily.

According to McHugh, the centre met all critical aspects required to maintain social distancing protocols.

The facility would be available to all people whether covered by private medical schemes or not.

Registration can be done via the Electronic Vaccination Data System portal.

