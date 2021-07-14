Nelson Mandela Bay taxi associations take stand against looting

Nelson Mandela Bay taxi owners and drivers stood alongside business owners at the City Hall on Wednesday morning to take a stand against threats to loot businesses in the metro.

Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga, who addressed the crowd, said looting — which is causing mayhem in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng — would not be tolerated in the metro and called on the public to protect businesses in the city.

“What we are doing, we are protecting our country, our women, our parents,” the mayor said.

“We have done it in Nelson Mandela [Bay].

“They are not going to come closer here.

“We’ll protect this city with you,” Bhanga said.