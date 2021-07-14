Nelson Mandela Bay stands as one against riots
Everyone from taxi operators to law enforcement officers and political party members play their part
Human shields, support from taxi bosses, policing forums at the ready, and the army on the streets — Nelson Mandela Bay industry leaders on Tuesday stood up to the riots bringing parts of the country to a standstill.
But while the violent unrest which has already claimed the lives of 19 people has not yet penetrated the city, in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal it continued despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s warning on Monday night that no stone would be left unturned in bringing instigators and looters to book. ..
