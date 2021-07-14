‘Mr T’ shows grit and drops his drip
Feisty pup gaining strength after being trapped in drain for more than 24 hours
The abandoned puppy rescued from a drain in Motherwell on Monday is on the road to recovery and will hopefully be taken in by a loving family soon.
“Mr T”, named after Nelson Mandela Bay traffic department deputy director Eric Tiso, who was instrumental in his rescue, survived another day after being trapped in the drain for more than 24 hours...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.