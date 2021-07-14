‘Mr T’ shows grit and drops his drip

Feisty pup gaining strength after being trapped in drain for more than 24 hours

The abandoned puppy rescued from a drain in Motherwell on Monday is on the road to recovery and will hopefully be taken in by a loving family soon.



“Mr T”, named after Nelson Mandela Bay traffic department deputy director Eric Tiso, who was instrumental in his rescue, survived another day after being trapped in the drain for more than 24 hours...