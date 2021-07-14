News

Maersk shuts key SA operations as looting continues

By Wendell Roelf - 14 July 2021
Danish shipping company Maersk has shut its operations in Durban and Johannesburg due to ongoing looting and violence.
Maersk has shut down all its depots, warehouses and cold stores in Durban and Johannesburg, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, as looting in the two cities bearing the brunt of rampaging crowds continued.

“The port of Durban has had many of the terminals shut over the past 24 hours. However at this stage we have not triggered any contingencies that will cause ships not to call at Durban,” said Kerry Rosser, the company’s Africa spokesperson.

