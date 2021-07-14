Knysna’s Rastas to erect statue in Selassie’s honour

Community hopes 2.2m creation will bring visitors back to Judah Square village

PREMIUM

SA’s largest Rastafarian community is receiving a new “resident” in the form of a sculpture of Haile Selassie overlooking Judah Square in Knysna.



The community is hoping that, once the sculpture is unveiled on Selassie’s birthday on July 23, it will attract visitors to the area and provide some economic relief during this period, which under normal circumstances would have seen tourists flocking to the area for the Knysna Oyster Festival. ..